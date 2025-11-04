<p>Mumbai: In a decisive move to streamline urban development, Union Minister for Commerce & Industry <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/piyush-goyal">Piyush Goyal</a>, has issued a strong directive to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) and Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) to blacklist developers and builders who fail to complete their projects on time, especially those who have failed to obtain necessary Occupancy Certificates (OCs) for existing developments.</p><p>In addition to blacklisting errant developers, Goyal has called for a task force to be formed, consisting of representatives from BMC, SRA, MMRDA, MHADA, and other relevant authorities. </p><p>The task force will monitor the progress of all ongoing housing projects, assess compliance with deadlines, and take swift action in case of delays or non-compliance.</p><p>Born and brought up in Mumbai, Goyal, a senior BJP leader, represents the Mumbai North seat in the Lok Sabha.</p>.Govt to promote deep-tech ventures: Union minister Piyush Goyal.<p>Goyal’s major directive comes in response to the increasing number of stalled or delayed construction projects in North Mumbai suburbs, where slum rehabilitation and affordable housing projects have faced persistent setbacks due to negligence, mismanagement, and inefficiency. </p><p>The move is part of a broader strategy to hold builders accountable and expedite the completion of critical infrastructure projects in the region.</p><p>Goyal emphasised the importance of coordination between multiple governmental agencies to tackle the growing challenges in the urban housing sector. “The failure to complete projects on time or to secure OCs is causing undue hardship to thousands of residents in North Mumbai. It is essential that developers who do not fulfill their commitments are held accountable, and future contracts are awarded only to those who meet strict performance standards,” said Goyal.</p><p>The directive covers a wide range of projects across North Mumbai, particularly those that fall under the SRA and affordable housing schemes. Developers who have failed to complete their construction or who are behind on issuing OCs for their projects will be barred from undertaking any future work in the city.</p><p>This will also apply to those developers who have left tenants and slum dwellers in a state of uncertainty due to delayed rehabilitation projects.</p><p>This latest action follows a series of ongoing efforts by Goyal to ensure the timely completion of infrastructure and urban development projects in North Mumbai. The Mumbai Coastal Road project, which has faced its own challenges over the years, is now moving forward rapidly with the necessary clearances in place. Similarly, work on the Madh-Versova Bridge and the Borivali–Thane tunnel is expected to begin within the next two months. These projects will play a crucial role in decongesting key parts of the city and improving connectivity.</p><p>Apart from housing projects, Goyal has also directed authorities to decongest traffic on the Western Express Highway, which continues to suffer from heavy traffic despite time restrictions. Measures will include increasing the presence of traffic personnel, introducing identifiable signage for construction vehicles, and taking strict action against illegal vehicles misusing municipal boards.</p><p>Goyal also emphasized the need for a renewed focus on environmental conservation in the region. In particular, he instructed BMC, SRA, and the Maharashtra Forest Department to take immediate action against the destruction of mangroves and illegal reclamation activities in the area. This includes strict legal measures against encroachments, as well as a crackdown on truck drivers involved in illegal dumping. </p><p>The preservation of Mumbai's coastal and mangrove areas is a key part of the ongoing efforts to improve the city's environmental health and sustainability.</p>