Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Centre must compensate Karnataka for GST loss: G Parameshwara

Parameshwara said that the GST rates had been too high for the past eight years.
Last Updated : 23 September 2025, 00:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 September 2025, 00:00 IST
Karnataka NewsGSTG Parameshwara

Follow us on :

Follow Us