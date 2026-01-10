<p>New Delhi: Union Steel Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday said that the Union Ministry of Sports has sanctioned Rs 14 crore for the construction of a multi-purpose sports facility at Mandya under the Khelo India Scheme. </p> <p>The sanction comes after Kumaraswamy request to Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya, seeking support for the project and highlighting the sporting potential of Mandya. </p> <p>From the fund, a multipurpose indoor sporting hall will be constructed at the University of Agricultural Sciences, Mandya. </p> .'Daddy is back': AI video in support of HD Kumaraswamy featuring Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar goes viral. <p>The proposed stadium will to benefit local athletes, sports teams, and the community at large by promoting physical activity, encouraging sports development, and fostering social interaction, Kumaraswamy said in a statement. </p>