Centre sanctions Rs 14 crore to build multi-purpose sports facility at Karnataka's Mandya

From the fund, a multipurpose indoor sporting hall will be constructed at the University of Agricultural Sciences, Mandya.
Last Updated : 10 January 2026, 13:55 IST
Published 10 January 2026, 13:55 IST
