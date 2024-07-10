Kin of Chamarajanagar oxygen tragedy victims appeal for euthanasia

Chamarajanagar: The families of the oxygen tragedy victims during the Covid-19 pandemic, who have been struggling for the last three years seeking government jobs, have written to the President of India, seeking permission for euthanasia (mercy killing).
It may be mentioned that 24 people died due to shortage of oxygen supply on May 2, 2021, at the district hospital in Chamarajanagar. The families were assured of government jobs. But no measures were taken. Finally, eight people were provided jobs on an outsource basis from February 2024. However, two months’ wages are pending, they complained.
Addressing media persons in Chamarajanagar on Tuesday, the kin of the victims claimed that they were finding it difficult to lead their lives.
“It is difficult and depressing to work in the hospital where we lost our family members. Either give us government jobs or give permission for euthanasia,” they said.
