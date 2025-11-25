<p>Bengaluru: Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanswamy urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday to form a permanent commission for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the state.</p>.Karnataka: Govt PU colleges make a plea after MBBS setback.<p>In a letter to the chief minister dated November 24, Narayanaswamy said: “The government needs to provide solutions to the problems and the atrocities faced by SCs through a commission. This much-anticipated Constitutional body should not be ignored, and a permanent SC commission needs to be formed. Similarly, an ST commission should also be formed. This should provide Constitutional security to persons from SC and ST communities.” He also sent copies of the letter to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and Social Welfare Minister Dr H C Mahadevappa.</p>