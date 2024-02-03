Channakeshava temple in Chitradurga in controversy as seer alleges denial of entry; priest responds

Chitradurga: In response to the accusation made by Hosadurga-based Kanaka Gurupeeta Branch Mutt Seer Eshwarananda Puri Swami, claiming that the temple priest cleaned the temple after his visit, Channakeshava temple priest Sreenivas Ayyangar stated that, apart from priests, their family members, and Brahmins, others are not permitted to enter the sanctum of Channakeshava temple at Bagur in Hosadurga taluk.

In an interaction with the media on Saturday, he stated, "Nobody, including the seer, has requested us to permit them to enter the sanctum of the temple so far. After the installation of an idol in the temple, except priests and their relatives, others are prohibited from entering the sanctum of the temple. While installing the utsav idol, only Brahmins and their family members are allowed near sukanasi (an external ornamented feature over the entrance to the garbhagriha or inner shrine). Only women are allowed to enter sukanasi, not the sanctum."

He clarified that the temple is not cleaned after abhishekha, puja, and mangalarathi. "Cleaning occurs during Vaikunta Ekadashi and Dasara Mahotsava. Additionally, if anyone dies in the village, the premises of the sanctum are cleaned," he said, adding, "but I don't know about the incident the seer is talking about now."

The priest mentioned that the seer has been visiting the temple for six years, and during this time, he never expressed his willingness to enter the sanctum of the temple. He refuted the seer's claim that he was denied entry due to caste, stating that it is far from the truth.

It is noteworthy that the seer alleged that the temple was cleaned after his visit at the District Kannada Sahitya Sammelana at Sanehalli in Hosadurga taluk on February 2.

'Have sought report on temple incident'

Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy stated that he has issued a notice to the Muzrai department's commissioner, seeking a report on the denial of entry for Hosadurga-based Kaginele Kanaka Gurupeeta branch mutt Seer Eshwarananda Puri Swami at Channakeshava temple in Bagur, Chitradurga district, and the cleaning of the temple after the seer's visit.

Addressing the media on Saturday, he mentioned that the law permits entry for everyone into any temple in the state. He shared his experience of being taken to the sanctum of the Chamundi temple in Mysuru.

Minister Reddy clarified that if the temple was cleaned after the seer's visit, it would be unfair. In some temples, people are allowed to sit inside the sanctum and perform puja, citing his own experience during a visit to Shri Shaila.

He highlighted the historical worship of Lord Rama and Hanuman in temples across the country, claiming that former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi opened the Ram temple in Ayodhya, "but the BJP is now using it for political gains".

He also announced that he would release the list of grants given to temples within a week.