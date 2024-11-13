Channapatna sees impressive voter turnout in assembly bypolls | Shiggaon, Sandur voters go to polls

<p>Voting for the assembly bypolls in Channapata, Shiggaon and Sandur took place today.</p><p>In Channapatna, a high-stakes battle is playing out between the Congress and the JD(S)-BJP alliance through their respective candidates, C P Yogeshwar and Nikhil Kumaraswamy.</p><p>The results could impact the fortunes of both H D Kumaraswamy and the DK brothers in the state.</p><p>Bharath Bommai, son of former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is contesting from Shiggaon, and the Congress is hoping to retain its hold over Sandur.</p> <p>Sujay BM has all the details of the day’s action.</p>