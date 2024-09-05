Charge sheet is watertight in Darshan case: Top Cop

Speaking to reporters, Dayananda said that a few reports were pending from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Hyderabad, which will be submitted to the court in due course of time. “All reports from the State Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Bengaluru were received,” the commissioner said. “Some electronic devices were sent to CFSL — complete reports are yet to be received. The chargesheet has been filed based on the reports at hand.”