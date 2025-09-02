<p>Mysuru: Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a> has said that BJP leaders who are supporting D Veerendra Heggade, Dharmadhikari of the Dharmasthala Manjunatha temple, in the alleged Dharmasthala mass burial case, are also supporting the reinvestigation into the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/sowjanya-case-should-be-brought-under-sit-victims-mother-3642578">Soujanya rape and murder case</a>, which is against Heggade. They should clarify in whose favor they are, he said. </p>.<p>He was speaking to media persons near his residence in Mysuru on Tuesday.</p>.Dharmasthala case: Modi govt is with you, BJP's Pralhad Joshi tells 'Dharmadhikari' Heggade.<p>Siddaramaiah said, "The Soujanya case was investigated by the CBI, which has submitted a report. Now, BJP leaders are saying that they will support Soujanya's family who want to go to the Supreme Court. I have not seen what is there in the CBI report. It is up to Soujanya's mother to decide on going to the Supreme Court. BJP leaders are only taking political advantage in everything," he said. </p>.<p>Regarding a woman lodging a complaint with the CBI saying that she had seen Soujanya being kidnapped, he said, "She should have told this before the CBI or the court. Hiding evidence is also an offence. It is for Soujanya's mother to decide on going on an appeal to the Supreme Court," he said. </p>.BJP doing politics in Dharmasthala issue, they won't get any political benefit: CM Siddaramaiah.<p>To a question on the 'Dharma Yatre' by the BJP demanding a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the alleged mass burial case, he said, "It was not a Dharma Yatre. It was a political Yatre. The SIT investigation is on. Do they not have any trust in our police? They did not ask us to investigate the case in the beginning. Only after no bodies were found, they started asking for an investigation [by the NIA]. Heggade himself had welcomed the SIT probe and said, 'Let the truth come out and suspicion or allegations against Dharmasthala be cleared'. The SIT probe is happening independently and we are not interfering in it. Let the truth come out," he said. </p>.<p>When asked about BJP leaders' allegation on funds received from other State and country by some people to hatch a conspiracy in Dharmasthala, he said, "BJP leaders have got the funds. Where will they get funds to do all these? Who will give them? They should not use everything for politics. Let them criticise the government as the Opposition party, but not for politics sake. There is only politics in this and no truth," he said. </p>.<p>About BJP leaders R. Ashok and Pralhad Joshi saying that the complainant Chinnayya was brought by the Congress, he said, "BJP leader Sunil Kumar discussed this in the Assembly session. They make different statements each day. We don't have to listen to all that, and whatever they allege need not be true. They discuss lies," he said. </p>