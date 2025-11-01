Chief Minister’s chair not vacant right now: Energy Minister K J George

<p>Chikkamagaluru: The Chief Minister’s chair is not vacant right now and the government will not change just because a few people are talking about it, Energy Minister K J George said on Saturday.</p><p>Speaking to reporters, he said, “The High Command has instructed everyone not to discuss the issue of changing the Chief Minister. As for me, I have not discussed it anywhere so far.”</p>.Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | Why can't a Muslim become the Chief Minister: Owaisi.<p>Referring to reports of an argument with Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa during the Cabinet meeting, he said, “It is not true. Discussions during cabinet meetings are normal, but they cannot be discussed publicly.”</p><p>He also said, “Elephant attacks are increasing in the Malnad region. We must ensure that neither the elephants nor people are troubled. I will speak with the Forest Minister about taking measures to control the situation.”</p>