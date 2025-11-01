Menu
Chief Minister’s chair not vacant right now: Energy Minister K J George

He said, 'The High Command has instructed everyone not to discuss the issue of changing the Chief Minister. As for me, I have not discussed it anywhere so far.'
Last Updated : 01 November 2025, 17:20 IST
Published 01 November 2025, 17:20 IST
Karnataka

