<p>Hosanagar: A child died and many others were injured when a private bus going from Davangere to Mangaluru hit the revetment wall on Hulikal Ghat road in the taluk late on Monday night.</p><p>The accident took place due to the driver losing control while he was drowsy. Among the seriously injured, Sharifabi (57), Imam Saab (73), and Safana (28) were immediately admitted to a private hospital in Udupi.</p>.Chitradurga accident: Large consignment of oil boxes found in ill-fated bus.<p>The front portion of the private bus was completely damaged. </p><p>As the incident unfolded, the town police rushed to the spot and collected primary information. Senior police officers visited the spot on Tuesday morning and gathered information about the incident.</p>