Child rights panel found fake NGOs in city during surprise visit

Bengaluru, dhns: A team of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), which was in Bengaluru for a surprise visit recently, was shocked to find that two nonprofits that received funds for child care, did not exist.
As per the details shared by the sources from the NCPCR, during their recent visit, two nonprofits were not located in the address provided/registered by them, but they were drawing funds from both, the state government and foreign contributions.
“The visit was based on the anonymous complaints, and also part of the Commission’s power. When we visited the registered address available with the database, there were no such institutions,” said a source.
The institutions were registered as Child Care Institution (CCI) to take care of 100-plus children.
The sources said that the NCPCR authorities have decided to issue notices and also to blacklist the two NGOs, which they were unable to trace during their visit.
According to sources, the institutions were drawing crores of rupees towards
funds.
This has prompted the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KCPCR) to conduct an audit of the NGOs across the state, which are dealing with children.
Speaking to DH, K Naganna Gowda, chairperson of the Commission said, the Commission will soon issue an official order constituting a committee of experts to visit each and every NGO functioning with children.
“During the visit it was revealed that some were not registered under the Juvenile Justice Act, but sheltered children, which is a clear violation of the norms. During the visit, our committees will check all these aspects and submit reports,” Naganna Gowda
said.
He further said that the Commission will not spare any institution, which is taking funds in the name of children and not providing facilities.
Three different teams from the NCPCR were in Karnataka for three days.