<p class="bodytext">The preliminary investigation into the Chitradurga bus inferno has found major safety violations. A large consignment of oil boxes in the luggage box is suspected to have intensified the blaze, killing six passengers on the spot.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The Gokarna-bound private bus caught fire 10 minutes after the container truck crashed into the diesel tank of the bus. But the large consignment of oil boxes found in the luggage is believed to have intensified fire and gave a torrid time for the Fire and Emergency Service personnel in dousing the flames.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The probe is underway to ensure whether the Seabird travels had permission to transport such highly combustible material.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Six passengers were burnt alive after the bus caught fire when a container truck, jumping the divider, crashed into the bus in Hiriyur taluk in the small hours of Thursday.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Driver dies</p>.<p class="bodytext">Meanwhile, the death toll in the Chitradurga bus inferno rose to seven after the driver of the private bus, Mohammad Rafiq Hulagur, succumbed to his injuries at the Karnataka Medical College and Research Institute (KMCRI) in Hubballi on Friday.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Mohammad Rafiq, a native of Haveri district, was rushed to KMCRI on Thursday following the accident. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Bus cleaner Mohammad Sadhiq, who sustained minor injuries, is being treated for minor injuries at the hospital.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Mohammad Rafiq did not respond to the treatment and passed away due to multiple organ failure. He had serious injuries in stomach, leg and other parts, and he was being treated at the ICU,” said KMCRI Medical Superintendent Dr Eshwar Hasabi.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">DNA testing</p>.<p class="bodytext">The DNA samples from the five charred bodies were collected and sent to the regional forensic science laboratory here on Gokul Road in Hubballi for rapid profiling and matching them with family blood samples to confirm identities.</p>