CID Forest Cell seizes 9 species of snakes in Mysuru

The CID Forest Cell personnel also found one Snake venom milking unit. They also seized four civet cat sub-adults.
Last Updated 26 September 2023, 23:31 IST

The CID Forest Cell, Mysuru, raided the house of Sandeep alias Deepu in the city over the alleged illegal possession of nine different species of snakes and four small Indian civet cats.

He had four Spectacled Cobra, two each Trinket Snake, Saw Scaled Viper, Common Krait,  Rat Snake, three Sand Boa, one Common Wolf Snake, Common Kukri and Checkered Keelback.

The CID Forest Cell personnel also found one Snake venom milking unit. They also seized four civet cat sub-adults.  He has been arrested under various provisions of WLPA 1972 and remanded to judicial custody.

(Published 26 September 2023, 23:31 IST)
MysurureptilesSnakes

