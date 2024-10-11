CID to investigate rape charges against MLA Vinay Kulkarni

<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has directed the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to probe the rape case against Congress MLA and former minister Vinay Kulkarni.</p>.<p>The CID will also investigate the case filed by Kulkarni against the survivor and Power TV MD Rakesh Shetty for alleged extortion by demanding Rs 2 crore. </p>.Congress MLA and former minister Vinay Kulkarni accused of rape; FIR filed in Bengaluru.<p>As per the FIR registered at the Sanjay Nagar police station in Bengaluru on October 8, the woman, 34, who identified herself as a social worker, accused the Dharwad MLA of rape, kidnap and criminal intimidation. Another suspect Arjun, named as the MLA's aide, was accused of destruction of evidence and helping Kulkarni.</p>.<p>On October 7, Kulkarni filed a complaint with the Sanjay Nagar police accusing the woman and Power TV MD Rakesh Shetty of extortion by demanding Rs 2 crore. The TV channel had aired the woman's allegations and some purported visuals of Kulkarni on a video call with her. The FIR was subsequently registered.</p>