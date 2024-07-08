Cinema a platform to reflect and understand life, says Girish Kasaravalli

Eminent Kannada filmmaker Girish Kasaravalli said that the cinema is a platform to convey a few messages/concepts at its own pace to reflect and understand life and make one a better human.
Girish was conversing with actor Deepa Ravishankar and writer Gopalakrishna Pai at a panel discussion - ‘Rashtra Prashasthigala Surimale: Kasaravalli Mayaloka’, on the second day of Mysuru Literature Festival, in Mysuru, on Sunday.
The panel discussed how OTT provides an opportunity to watch a movie at one’s own pace, at their convenience and number of times to understand. There is a need for a good cinema school to teach about all tools of cinema apart from acting, they opined.
Kasaravalli spoke about his book ‘Bimba Bimbana’ (image and reflections). He spoke on techniques and creativity in reflecting the story in a cinema. “I like cinemas, which pave the way for a debate among the audience” Kasaravalli, one of the pioneers of parallel cinema in India, said.
The audience enjoyed stage readings by members of the Mysore English Theatre Forum, including Nima Manjrekar, Thrilochan Sharma, Meenu Lalwani, Seemanthini B Sharma, Abhishek Veeraraghavan, Anuradha Nandakumar, A K Monnappa, C S Janardhan, Shashidhara Dongre at the indoor auditorium.
They were enthralled with performance of ‘Eka Vyakthi Thaalamaddale-Ravanana Thangi Kavi’ by Paarthi Subba, Divakara Hegde from Kerehonda, Prasanna Hegade from Magodu and Chinmay from Ambaaragodlu.
During his conversation with Dr Madhuri Kulakarni, renowned humorist Gangavathi Praneshhe shared how Beechi’s books inspired him.
Usha Narasimhan, B R Nagarathna, N Sandhya Rani, Vasumathi Udupa discussed ‘relationships in the world of internet’, about how a writer should balance illusions and reality in his/her writing and take it to a logical end.
H S Shivaprakash, Dr B R Shruthi, Madhu Rani, Areef Raja, Rajendra Prasad and M S Shekar discussed on relevance of poetry in a society of online relationships and felt that, digital social media has provided platform to reach out to large number of people at a speedy pace, but intolerance is the challenge, they felt.
Published 07 July 2024, 23:47 IST