Citizens of nowhere: Bangladesh refugees languish in Raichur

While Mestri is an Indian citizen now, his 11-year-old grandson is not. The reason — Mestri's daughter-in-law Chandana is registered as an ‘unauthorised’ settler in India even though she has lived in India for over 40 years. "My daughter-in-law's family entered India during the peak of tension in Bangladesh. As they crossed the border without proper documents, she has been branded unauthorised," says Mestri.