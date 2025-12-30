<p>Yadgir: Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi has said that change of leadership in the state could be spoken of after Sankranti festival. </p>.<p>“Siddaramaiah is CM now and I am positive that he will present the budget. We can speak of change after Sankranti festival. The CM cannot be decided on streets. We have the party and high command. There is a process for it,” Jarkiholi said even as his supporters standing behind him raised slogans “Satish Jarkiholi is next CM.”</p>.Karnataka High Court refuses to quash bribery case against assistant public prosecutor.<p>On demolition drive in Bengaluru, he said the owner of land and reason for demolition need to be ascertained. “Rehabilitation must be given on humanitarian grounds,” he said.</p>