Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah for inclusivity, ethics to safeguard democracy

<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday emphasised that democracy was less threatened by the country's external enemies and more by its own internal corrosion.</p>.<p>This, he explained, happens when debate is replaced by despotism, dialogue becomes one-sided, and legislatures shift from serving the common good to becoming tools of partisanship. </p>.<p>Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) conference, he identified fanaticism and dictatorship as the greatest dangers to democratic governance.</p>.<p>He said empty fanaticism gave rise to dictators who suppress dissent — a growing trend globally — putting legislatures at risk of surrendering to autocratic forces rather than functioning as spaces for open dialogue.</p>.<p>He drew attention to the politics of division and identity, where caste, religion, and language were misused for political gain, turning legislatures into exclusive rather than inclusive platforms.</p>.<p>True democracy, he said, must empower the weakest and ensure diversity unites rather than divides.</p>.<p>Calling the CPA conference theme — 'Debates and Discussions in the Houses of Legislature: Building People's Trust and Meeting People's Aspirations' — both timely and timeless, the CM criticised the growing belief in social Darwinism, which claims only the strongest deserve to succeed. He argued that the real strength of a republic lies in how it uplifts the weakest, not just how it empowers the powerful.</p>.<p>He warned of a weakening democratic culture, saying values like respect, dialogue and tolerance were as vital as rules and structures. When debates turn into hostility and disruptions become the norm, the soul of democracy starts to erode, threatening what Dr B R Ambedkar called "constitutional morality".</p>.<p>Also flagging the rise of a "post-truth" culture, where emotions override facts, and misinformation spreads faster than reason, Siddaramaiah noted that this challenges democratic institutions.</p>.<p>Legislatures must return to being places of truth, evidence and reasoned debate. He observed modern challenges like fake news, algorithmic manipulation, shrinking civic spaces and loss of trust in institutions, calling for a revival of democratic energy and inclusion of the weakest voices.</p>.<p>To tackle these issues, he outlined five steps: strengthen committee systems and transparency; make lawmakers accountable daily; ensure inclusive debates; adopt global best practices like citizen assemblies and participatory budgeting; and root democracy in values like justice, equality, and fraternity.</p>.<p>Legislatures, he concluded, must protect these ideals and reject cynical or self-serving politics to preserve democracy's true spirit.</p>