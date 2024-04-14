JOIN US
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka CM meets Srinivas Prasad, says nothing political

The CM was with Prasad for over 30 minutes.
Last Updated 13 April 2024, 22:53 IST

Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited the residence of BJP Lok Sabha member from Chamarajanagar V Srinivas Prasad, at Jayalakshmipuram in Mysuru, and enquired about his health, on Saturday.

The CM was with Prasad for over 30 minutes. 

Speaking to media persons, Siddaramaiah said, “Prasad and I have been friends for a long time. He joined the BJP while I was in Congress. I could not visit him after he retired from politics. Hence, I enquired about his health. I didn’t discuss anything about politics, as he has already declared that he will not support any party politically, or campaign for any political party or seek votes in favor of any political party. So, I only told him, since he was in the Congress, let him have sympathy for the
Congress”.

(Published 13 April 2024, 22:53 IST)
India NewsKarnatakaSiddaramaiah

