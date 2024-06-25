Karnataka CM’s son Yathindra, C T Ravi among 17 sworn in as MLCs

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s son Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Minor Irrigation Minister N S Boseraju, former BJP national general secretary C T Ravi and 14 others were sworn-in as MLCs at the Vidhana Soudha on Monday.
Among the 17 MLCs, 11 have been elected from the Legislative Assembly, while six are chosen from the teachers’ and graduates’ constituencies.
After the swearing-in, Congress has 34 members, BJP - 29, JD (S) - eight, one independent and a chairman. Two seats are vacant in the 75-member Legislative Council.
BJP members, C T Ravi and N Ravi Kumar touched the feet of Siddaramaiah and sought his blessings and the CM was seen fondly patting Ravi’s back.
During his son Yathindra’s swearing-in, Siddaramaiah was visibly happy. Minor Irrigation Minister N S Boseraju, political secretary to Siddaramaiah K Govindaraju, Ivan D’Souza, A Vasanth Kumar, Chandrashekar Basavaraj Patil, Jayadev Guttedar, D T Srinivas, and Bilkhis Bano from the Congress and BJP leaders Dhananjaya Sarji, N Maruthi Rao Mule and JD(S) leaders S L Bhoje Gowda, K Vivekananda and T N Javarayigowda took oath as MLCs.
Published 24 June 2024, 21:51 IST