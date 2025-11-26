<p>Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday met the 2024 batch of probationary Indian Police Service (IPS) officers at his office in Vidhana Soudha, marking their first official visit to the state after training.</p>.<p>The chief minister congratulated the six officers of the Karnataka cadre on embarking on a career of great responsibility and wished them success in their crucial public service roles.</p>.<p>The batch, comprising officers from across the country, included states’ own Bhanu Prakash J, along with Annanya Srivastav, Ishita Gupta, and Megha Aggarwal (all from Uttar Pradesh), Pawar Shubham Suresh (Maharashtra), and Ranu Gupta (Bihar).</p>.IAS officer Mahantesh Bilagi died in car accident in Karnataka's Kalaburagi.<p>The meeting was attended by key state officials, including Additional Chief Secretary Anjum Parvez, State DGP M A Saleem, and ADGP of Internal Security Division Ravi.</p>