CM Siddaramaiah greets new batch of six state-cadre IPS probationers

The chief minister congratulated the six officers of the Karnataka cadre on embarking on a career of great responsibility and wished them success in their crucial public service roles.
Last Updated : 25 November 2025, 21:45 IST
Published 25 November 2025, 21:45 IST
Karnataka NewsSiddaramaiahIPS

