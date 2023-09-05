CM Siddaramaiah to forest department: Prevent straying of wildlife into human habitats

Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre said that though Rs 100 crore was allocated, it was not sufficient as only 50 km of barricades could be built against the requirement of 330 km. Khandre further said that the Rs 54 crore allotted last year was still pending.

The chief minister assured that the pending payment would be cleared and instructed officials to proceed with the allocation of Rs 100 crore for this year's projects.

Siddaramaiah also took forest officials to task over safety measures taken during the operation to capture an injured elephant in Hassan where tranquilliser expert ("Aane") Venkatesh was killed. He directed the department to issue a show-cause notice to the deputy conservator of forests, Hassan.