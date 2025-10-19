Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

CM Siddaramaiah’s Vachana University promise raises questions over Karnataka’s struggling public universities

The Karnataka State Higher Education Council has estimated that universities require Rs 676 crore to address critical infrastructure issues.
Last Updated : 18 October 2025, 21:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 October 2025, 21:22 IST
Karnataka NewsSiddaramaiahUniversities of Karnatakainfra issues

Follow us on :

Follow Us