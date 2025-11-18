<p>Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife BM Parvathi was hospitalised on Monday and is currently undergoing treatment in the ICU. </p>.<p>A host of Congress leaders visited Apollo Hospitals in Seshadripuram to inquire about her condition. </p>.<p>“I came here to check on her. Nobody is being allowed in. I spoke to (Siddaramaiah’s son) Yathindra. He said his mother is doing fine and there’s no problem. I hope she gets well soon,” said Arsikere MLA K M Shivalinge Gowda. Parvathi, who married Siddaramaiah in 1977, is known for keeping a low profile. </p>