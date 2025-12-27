Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Co-op Societies Act: Additional registrar can cancel illegal allotment, sale deed, says Karnataka HC

The controversy is related to a site measuring 4,026 sqft, in a layout formed by the BEML Employees Cooperative Society in Channasandra.
Last Updated : 26 December 2025, 23:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 December 2025, 23:08 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka High CourtThe Karnataka Co-operative Societies Act

Follow us on :

Follow Us