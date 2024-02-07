COMEDK UGET entrance exam to be held on May 12

Bengaluru: The undergraduate entrance test (UGET) for admissions to engineering courses in 150-plus private engineering colleges, conducted by the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK), will be held on May 12.
Registration for the test has begun from February 1. The test will be conducted at 400 centres in 200-plus cities across the nation. COMEDK is expecting around 1 lakh candidates to appear for the test. The scores of the test will be considered even for admissions at 50-plus private and deemed to be institutions and also Uni-GAUGE member-universities offering BE/BTech programmes.
Addressing a news conference Dr S Kumar, Executive Secretary COMEDK said, “There is no dress code for the exams, but to prevent impersonation we have banned wearing any kind of clothes covering the candidates face.”
This year, six more COMEDK KARES centres will be established. Six to seven mock tests will be conducted for those who register for COMEDK UGET, Kumar said.
Too many exams
With the announcement of COMEDK and KCET dates and even some private universities releasing the dates for entrance tests, the professional course seat aspirants will end up writing too many exams. The KCET is happening on April 18, 19.
Though there was an attempt by the then higher education minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan to make KCET the only entrance test for admissions to engineering courses, several private institutions and private and deemed to be universities did not agree.
Dr Kumar said, “The entrance test is being conducted as per the 11-judge bench judgement in TMA Pai case.”
Responding to a question on why COMEDK has kept some low performing colleges in admissions list, Kumar said, COMEDK is not a marketing agency. “Students are well informed and they can verify everything through the website before selecting the college,” Kumar stated.
For registrations to COMEDK UGET candidates can visit www.comedk.org or www.unigauge.com