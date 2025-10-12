<p>Mangaluru: Urging a detailed investigation into the alleged unnatural deaths and missing cases in Dharmasthala over the past four to five decades, Kusumavathi (mother of the Sowjanya), members of victims families, and activists submitted a complaint on Saturday to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged mass burial case in Dharmasthala.</p>.<p>They said in several cases, the bodies were cremated on the same day of the death or the following day. </p><p>This goes against the Karnataka Investigation of Unnatural Deaths and Conduct of Inquest Rules, 2004, Even in the murder that took place in the lodges, the identities of the deceased were not verified before cremation. They demanded re-investigation of the 2012 murder of mahout Narayana and his sister Yamuna, the 1986 murder of Padmalatha, and the 1979 murder of Vedavalli. </p>.<p>Speaking to mediapersons, activist Girish Mattannavar said that several deaths and murders have occurred in Dharmasthala over the past four to five decades. However, previous investigations failed to identify the culprits. To bring a logical conclusion to these cases, leading legal experts, retired judges, and former police officers have been working with locals and activists over the past 15 days, collecting evidence and records of alleged crimes, and preparing a detailed report, he said.</p>.<p>In her complaint, Kusumavathi demanded that the SIT exercise its full statutory powers as a police station to register FIRs for the various deaths and murders.</p>.<p>She said, “The investigation into my daughter’s murder was systematically botched, and an innocent man was framed, only to be acquitted by a court that admonished the investigators for their malicious prosecution. My daughter’s real killers remain free. While my own battle for justice for Sowjanya continues before this SIT, I submit this comprehensive complaint not just as a grieving mother, but as a representative voice for the hundreds of other families whose loved ones have vanished or been found dead under mysterious circumstances in Dharmasthala.”</p>