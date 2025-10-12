Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Uttar Pradesh deputy CM Pathak accuses SP of opposing democracy, slams Akhilesh for allying with Congress

The BJP leader said the Congress with which Yadav is sharing the stage today had imprisoned a person like Jayaprakash Narayan, who was a "guardian of democracy".
Last Updated : 12 October 2025, 00:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 October 2025, 00:03 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshIndian PoliticsBrajesh Pathak

Follow us on :

Follow Us