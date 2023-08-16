Concerns over Centre allowing 24-hour operation of mining conveyor systems in forests

The Union government's decision to allow 24-hour operation of the conveyor belt transport systems to carry iron ore in the forest areas has raised concerns of activists who demanded the authorities to visit the sites to understand the ramifications of such decisions.
The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, while approving a proposal by the JSW Steel Ltd for diversion of 4.06 acre of forest to build a conveyor belt corridor, also permitted 24-hour operation of the belt in Ballari's Sandur.
Conveyor belts are seen as an "eco-friendly" alternative to trucks for carrying ore or minerals to reduce the impact on forests and save transportation costs. However, a study by the Environment Management and Policy Research Institute (EMPRI) has shown that operating such systems beyond sunset has a negative impact on the wildlife in the area.
An earlier clause set by the expert committee in 2018 to "restrict" the operation of the conveyor belt "from sunset to sunrise" was amended recently to allow 24-hour operation. In June this year, the MoEF&CC told the state forest department to allow continuous mining after suggesting mitigation measures.
"The operation time of the conveyor belt established by M/s JSW Steel Ltd. may be operational for 24-hours subject to the fulfillment of mitigation measures..."
The EMPRI study by former principal chief conservator of forests R K Singh was conducted when the government allowed the operation of the belt system till 2 am, allowing a total run of 20 hours, on an experimental basis.
The study found that the noise level was 90 decibels in areas within 100 metres from the conveyor belt while areas up to 250 metres away recorded 40-50 decibels, equal to the noise of a suburb at night.
"There is a considerable impact of extended operation on nocturnal animals," the study concluded.
Sandur-based activist Sreeshaila Aladahalli said the environment ministry at the Centre and forest officials in the state have failed to protect the remaining natural environment of Sandur.
"The EMPRI study clearly shows that the conveyor belt is causing noise up to 50 decibels. For wildlife, it's a huge disturbance. Despite such findings, we see the Union government actively endorsing operations that will destroy the semblance of the natural environment," he said.
Aladahalli, who was among the activists who fought the mining scam, said the green belt of Sandur has turned into a dust bowl over the last two decades.
"On the paper, 4 acre forest area doesn't seem much but will impact wildlife as night operations will lead to fragmentation of the habitats. They have already plundered the rich forests. There is a dire need to protect the semblance of the natural environment we have now," he said.