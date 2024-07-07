Cong govt in K'taka 'unnecessarily quarrelling' with Centre: Union Minister Kumaraswamy

Speaking to PTI videos, he said, "mutually with good confidence, we can do the work successfully. (Instead) every day (they are) criticising in public, daily they are making statements (against the Centre)...Unnecessarily criticising the Central government without any fault on part of the Central government. The fault is in your (state govt) court only." Noting that there are several issues concerning the state and his top priority remains Karnataka, Kumaraswamy, however said that he is not a "selfish man", as he pointed out that, as a Central Minister, the entire country will also need his attention.