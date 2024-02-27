‘Cong govt slashed temple funds’ in Karnataka: BJP

Bengaluru: Leader of the Opposition in Legislative Council Kota Srinivasa Poojary on Monday alleged that the state government led by chief minister, Siddaramaaiah has slashed the budget for temples from Rs 250 crore to Rs 50 crore.
Poojary told reporters that both Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar have been misleading the people on the issue of temples. “It was BJP which gave fillip to temple development by allocating Rs 250 crore in the budget during its term. The Congress government has slashed it to Rs 50 crore,” he alleged
