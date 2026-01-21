<p>Udupi: The Udupi District Congress Committee’s Legal and Human Rights Cell has written to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seeking action against Deputy Commissioner T K Swaroopa for holding a saffron flag while launching the Paryaya procession in Udupi on January 18.</p><p>Cell president Harish Shetty said Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna handed the RSS flag to the DC, which she waved to flag off the Paryaya procession from Jodu Katte to Krishna Mutt. The DC’s conduct is against service rules and the officers’ constitutional duties. Suitable action should be taken against the Deputy Commissioner, the letter said.</p><p>The video of the MLA handing over the flag has gone viral.</p><p>Reacting to the incident, MLA Yashpal Suvarna said Congress leaders were criticising it as if the flagging off was done with the National Flag of Pakistan. The previous DC too had flagged off the procession in 2024 in a similar manner.</p>.Karnataka govt suspends Excise DC, superintendent.<p>Sahabalve Udupi Sanchalaka samithi said that deputy commissioner or any employee must act within the provisions of the Constitution while performing their duties in public.</p><p>"Should the Congress flag be displayed instead of waving the saffron flag during the Udupi Paryaya procession?" asked MLA V Sunil Kumar.</p><p>Reacting to Congress leader’s letter to CM demanding action against Udupi DC, he said "This is a reflection of the narrow-minded mentality of Congress leaders.</p><p> In her statement, the DC stated that she participated in the Paryaya procession in her capacity as the administrator of Udupi CMC. She also attended the civic reception programme to the Shiroor Mutt Seer Vedavardhana Tirtha Swamiji and later took part in the Paryaya Darbar. There was no political motive in her participation, she stated. </p>