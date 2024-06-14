Congress does not involve in vindictive politics, says Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Lok Sabha results

To a query on Lok Sabha results, Siddaramaiah said, "It is true that we have lost the Mysore-Kodagu segment in the LS polls. But we have won Chamarajanagar, which we lost in the last elections. The party has performed well this time, but not as we expected. We got just one seat in the last election, but won nine now. We have received 13 per cent excess votes".

Responding to a question on On monsoon rains which failed to live up to the expected level, Siddaramaiah said, there is still time. When asked whether cloud seeding will be done, he said, "Let us see. We will discuss with experts and take a decision on it".

He refused to comment on implementing the seventh pay commission recommendations.