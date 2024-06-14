Congress does not involve in vindictive politics, says Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah refused to comment on High Court putting a hold on the arrest of former chief minister B S Yediyurappa in connection with the POCSO case against him, He said they have to abide by the the court's order.
Speaking to the press in Mysuru, on Friday, Siddaramaiah said, "Congress will never involve itself in vindictive politics. We respect the rule of law. Whatever the court's order, we will go by it. We are law abiding citizens. There is no need to reply to all the allegations of the opposition parties".
Responding to the allegations that the Congress is conspiring against the opposition parties, Siddaramaiah asked, "Did the government lodge a complaint against Yediyurappa?"
Darshan's case
Replying to a query on the erecting of shamiana around the police station premises which is investigating the charges on actor Darshan, he said, "I don't know about what police are doing. They do not investigate asking us. No one has complained to me that the shamiana is creating inconvenience to them. Besides, no one has approached me to influence Darshan's case. It is false news".
Guarantee schemes
Siddaramaiah also reiterated that the five guarantees of the Congress government will not be suspended for any reason. It will continue and there is no plan to review it. We had not implemented the guarantees for election purposes but for the financial empowerment of the poor. The poor people's programmes will not be stopped, he said.
Lok Sabha results
To a query on Lok Sabha results, Siddaramaiah said, "It is true that we have lost the Mysore-Kodagu segment in the LS polls. But we have won Chamarajanagar, which we lost in the last elections. The party has performed well this time, but not as we expected. We got just one seat in the last election, but won nine now. We have received 13 per cent excess votes".
Responding to a question on On monsoon rains which failed to live up to the expected level, Siddaramaiah said, there is still time. When asked whether cloud seeding will be done, he said, "Let us see. We will discuss with experts and take a decision on it".
He refused to comment on implementing the seventh pay commission recommendations.
Published 14 June 2024, 16:06 IST