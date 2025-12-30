<p>Belagavi: BJP state chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/b-y-vijayendra">B Y Vijayendra </a>said that they would not allow interests of Kannadigas to be sacrificed in allocation of houses which are ready to be handed over to beneficiaries in Bengaluru. </p><p>He alleged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar under pressure from AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal want the houses to be allotted to immigrants from Kerala who had illegally encroached upon government lands at Kogilu village in Yelahanka Assembly constituency in Bengaluru after the structures built by them had been demolished.</p>.Kogilu layout demolition: D K Shivakumar hits back at Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.<p>BJP Core Committee meeting has been convened in Bengaluru on January 5, wherein discussions will be held on the mode of protest and movement to be undertaken regarding the houses allocation to encroachers from Kerala, drug menace that has been affecting the state and Gruha Laxmi scheme instalments of Rs 5,000 crore which have not been paid to the beneficiaries, he alleged. </p><p>Vijayendra told reporters here on Tuesday that after demolition of the illegal encroachments made by immigrants from Kerala at Kogilu, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar made a u-turn after statements against the drive by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Venugopal. Fate of Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar has been hanging in balance and to save their chairs, both along with Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan were sacrificing interests of Kannadigas. They have come forward to allot houses to encroachers constructed under Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation which were meant for the poor and scheduled classes from Bengaluru. </p>.<p>Guidelines and norms for allocation of the houses have been compromised and decision taken to allocate them to encroachers under pressure from Venugopal. Houses have been constructed with taxpayers money of Kannadigas and self-respect of the people from the state has been hurt. </p><p>Earlier Siddaramaiah had got 100 houses constructed for the flood victims at Wayanad in Kerala and gave compensation of Rs 15 lakh each to the elephant stampede incident which took place in the neighbouring state, while flood affected from the state did not get a pie. When it comes to coming to the aid of the natural calamities affected in the state and compensate farmers for the losses suffered, Siddaramaiah points towards the Centre, he stated.</p><p>Vijayendra alleged that Maharashtra police have seized drug factories at Siddaramaiah’s home town in Mysuru and in state capital Bengaluru. It raises doubts about the state police and Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara. </p><p>It appears that Congress government has made state as ‘Udta Karnataka’ like ‘Udta Punjab’. Drugs were being sold openly across all villages in the state. It appears that Siddaramaiah cannot decide on it and needs direction from Congress top leader Rahul Gandhi and Venugopal.</p><p>Two instalments of Gruha Laxmi scheme which amount to Rs 5,000 crore have not been paid to the beneficiaries. Neither Women and Child Welfare Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar nor Siddaramaiah who hold the finance portfolio were talking on it. Hebbalkar even misguided the house during the winter session of state legislature, he said. </p><p>Congress government was anti-Hindu. During the legislature session, they wanted to give station bail to the transporters illegally transporting cows to slaughter houses, but section of cabinet members opposed, he added. </p>