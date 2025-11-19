Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Congress government is preoccupied with internal power struggles: BJP's Vijayendra

The BJP president also criticised Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker UT Khader and said Khader portrays himself as a “Satyaharishchandra” while facing multiple allegations.
Last Updated : 19 November 2025, 09:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 November 2025, 09:28 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPCongressKarnataka PoliticsVijayendra

Follow us on :

Follow Us