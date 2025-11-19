Congress government is preoccupied with internal power struggles: BJP's Vijayendra

<p>Mangaluru: BJP State President BY Vijayendra launched a sharp attack on the Congress government on Wednesday, alleging that the administration is engulfed in corruption and preoccupied with internal power struggles rather than public welfare.</p><p>Speaking to reporters in Puttur, Vijayendra said there is an intense tug-of-war within the Congress for the Chief Minister’s post. “The people of Karnataka have lost faith in the Congress government.”</p><p>He alleged that ministers and senior leaders of the ruling party are camping in Delhi to secure political leverage. “Their only focus is the Chief Minister’s chair. The Congress has betrayed the trust of the people,” he said, adding that the BJP would take to the streets against the “corrupt” administration. “The sooner we remove this government, the better,” he said.</p><p><strong>Modi's visit to Udupi</strong></p><p>Vijayendra confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Udupi on November 28.</p><p>“A preparatory meeting related to the Prime Minister’s programme will be held in Udupi. I will be travelling to Udupi to hold discussions with our public representatives and party workers. We will make all arrangements to ensure the event is a grand success,” he said.</p>.'I can’t be around permanently': D K Shivakumar hints at quitting Congress presidency; says he’ll be on the front line.<p><strong>Attack on speaker</strong></p><p>The BJP president also criticised Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker UT Khader and said Khader portrays himself as a “Satyaharishchandra” while facing multiple allegations.</p><p>“Former Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri has levelled several charges against U T Khader. If the dignity of the Speaker’s post has to be preserved, UT Khader must resign,” Vijayendra demanded.</p><p><strong>Bilimale condemned</strong></p><p>Vijayendra condemned the recent remarks by Purushotham Bilimale, Chairman of the Kannada Development Authority, who allegedly insulted Yakshagana artistes by stating that artistes who played female roles in Yakshagana were under pressure to be homosexuals.</p><p>“This is not just an insult to Yakshagana artistes but an affront to the entire Hindu community. It exposes the mindset of the Congress party,” he said.</p><p>He demanded that the state government immediately remove Bilimale from the post. “If the Congress government has even an ounce of respect for the art and culture of the coastal region, they must remove the KDA Chairman without delay. We need to fight against this issue cutting across party lines,” he stated.</p>