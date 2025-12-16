<p>New Delhi: Slamming the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=congress"> Congress</a>-ruled Karnataka government, BJP Rajya Sabha member Iranna Kadadi on Tuesday accused the state government of neglecting <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=farmers">farmers</a> and failing to set up procurement centres.</p><p>Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Rajya%20Sabha"> Upper House</a>, the Karnataka MP said that due to the apathy of the state government towards farmers, incidents of suicide have increased among the agrarian community.</p>.Over 2,800 farmers died by suicide in Karnataka since 2023-24 FY: Minister.<p>"During the kharif season in Karnataka, maize and various pulses were sown on 48.7 lakh hectares. However, due to natural calamities, crops grown in around 10 lakh hectares were damaged. This has led to severe economic hardship for farmers," he said.</p><p>He pointed out that the Centre has fixed a minimum support price (MSP) for 23 crops, but it is the responsibility of state governments to establish procurement centres when prices fall below MSP.</p><p>Alleging that the state has failed to help farmers by setting up the required procurement centres, he said the agrarian situation is in a very sad state as, in just two years, 2,809 farmers have committed suicide in Karnataka.</p>