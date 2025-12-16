Menu
Congress government neglecting farmers : BJP MP Iranna Kadadi

He said the agrarian situation is in a very sad state as, in just two years, 2,809 farmers have committed suicide in Karnataka.
Last Updated : 16 December 2025, 12:55 IST
Published 16 December 2025, 12:55 IST
