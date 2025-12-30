Congress govt has become drugs govt, HM should resign: Chalavadi Narayanaswamy

<p>Bengaluru: Leader of the Opposition in the Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy on Monday slammed the ruling Congress as “drugs government,” and demanded that Home Minister G Parameshwara should resign.</p>.<p>He told a press meet: “Home minister, how long will you spoil the state by giving excuses? You give up your post, let someone else with more capacity be appointed. By fully supporting mafia, government has become drugs government”.</p>.<p>The LoP said it was the Maharashtra police who busted the racket.</p>.Officials told to ensure uninterrupted power supply in Karnataka.<p>“Is the home department dead? What are intelligence and police doing? The government here is claiming that they busted it and acting like they accomplished a great deed”.</p>.<p>“A situation has arisen where students are hesitating to go to college. The work of anti-naxal force is over. It must to be used as an anti-drugs unit to curb this racket. Let CM become active immediately. Let them decide whether the CM or HM will resign”. </p>.<p>During the presser, the BJP released a poster - “’I don’t know’ (Gottilla) home minister resign and go”.</p>