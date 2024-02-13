Congress govt has turned Karnataka into 'goonda rajya', alleges BJP as sparks fly in Assembly

Urging Speaker U T Khader to be considerate towards the opposition side, he said, "The issue is important as law and order has collapsed in the state and questions are being raised whether there is law and order (at all). No one knows whether the government is dead or alive. Anti-social elements are royally wielding weapons in public... the state has turned into a goonda rajya." At this point intervening, Home Minister G Parameshwara said the government is not against the opposition raising the issue, but it should be taken up after the Question Hour.