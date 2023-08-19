Karnataka Congress govt trying to privatise education system: BJP's B C Nagesh

Congress govt trying to privatise edn system: Nagesh
Former minister for school education and senior BJP leader B C Nagesh alleged that the Congress government is trying to privatise the education system in the state.
Nagesh was reacting to Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar’s plan to invite corporates to develop government schools in rural areas. “It is a clear agenda to close down government schools and help private schools to survive,” he said.
He added that several private unaided schools are run by political leaders and officers, including D K Shivakumar. “This government does not want public schools in future and handing over government schools to private institutions is the one-point agenda to shut government schools,” he charged.
Questioning the involvement of D K Shivakumar in the School Education department initiatives, Nagesh asked the government to clarify who the minister for school education is.
On CM’s decision to scrap the NEP, Nagesh opined that it was a dangerous move and the decision was made without discussing with stakeholders.. “If they are rejecting just for the political reasons, then it would cause injustice to students. Let the Congress leaders reveal where their children and grandchildren are studying? All of them are studying in CBSE schools where NEP is implemented, but withdrawing the same from our schools.”