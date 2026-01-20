<p>Bengaluru: The state election commission’s decision to reintroduce the ballot paper system for the Bengaluru civic elections after a gap of 25 years has reopened an old debate on transparency versus efficiency in local body <br>polls. </p>.<p>Former councillors remain divided, with some viewing the move as a corrective to trust deficits in electronic voting, while critics warn of logistical challenges and potential for delays and disputes. </p>.<p>Former mayor G Padmavathi of the Congress advocated the use of ballot paper for more transparency compared to electronic voting machines (EVMs).</p>.<p>“We are often told that EMVs can be hacked, so personally I prefer ballot paper. It is simpler and more efficient. We welcome the government’s move”. </p>.After 25 years, Bengaluru to vote via ballot papers for civic polls .<p>The former councillors opine that confusion exists in the mind of citizens about which system is better than the other. </p>.<p>Former mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun, also of the Congress, said: “This election may clear the confusion among both citizens and public representatives about the systems. With political leaders raising questions about the authenticity of EVMs creating more confusion, a local election with ballot papers may be a good move”. </p>.<p>Former corporator Abdul Wajid said: “Our party (Congress) introduced EVMs, but the opposition party (BJP) has hacked them. They are tampering with the machines and there is lack of transparency. Even the US is using ballot papers”.</p>.<p>“Results in a ballot system might come late, but it is a trusted system. Hopefully, by this step we are sending out a message to the entire country that we want fair elections,” he said. </p>.<p>Padamanabha Reddy, a former BJP corporator, said, “This is all being done in to please Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. If they are claiming EVM fraud by BJP, how did they win 136 seats in 2023? The BJP should have won and formed the government. They are just fooling the people”. </p>.<p>Srikanth Narasimhan, founder and general secretary of Bengaluru Navanirmana Party (BNP), called the move to reintroduce ballot papers “regressive”. </p>.<p>“How is the government making sure that there will not be any flaws with the ballot paper system. How is it saying fair elections cannot be conducted with EVMs? There were defects in the ballot system and we switched to EVMs. Now, if there is an issue with ballots again, what next? This move is probably because of the vote chori <br />campaign”. </p>