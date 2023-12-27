Congress FIR against BJP's Pratap Simha, embroiled in Parliament breach case, for 'insulting' Siddaramaiah

Mysuru: An FIR was on Tuesday filed against Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha at Mysuru's Devaraja Police station for allegedly insulting Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (by terming him 'Somaari Sidda') in his statement to media during Hanuman Jayanti celebrations in Hunsur town.
The complaint against Pratap Simha was lodged by Mysuru district Congress committee (rural) President B J Vijaykumar.
In the complaint, Vijaykumar also complained about Pratap Simha challenging the CM in public to debate on his contributions to Mysuru city and district.
He also complained that the MP had made false allegation by accusing the CM of inflicting hatred between different communities.
"With this statement and also by making similar baseless allegations constantly, accusing CM of caste politics, Pratap Simha is hampering the charisma of CM, and also trying to provoke communal chaos between Hindu and Muslim communities, and hamper public peace ahead of Lok Sabha election," Vijay Kumar stated in his complaint copy.
The FIR has been registered under column 504 and 153 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).