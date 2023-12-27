Congress FIR against BJP's Pratap Simha, embroiled in Parliament breach case, for 'insulting' Siddaramaiah

Mysuru: An FIR was on Tuesday filed against Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha at Mysuru's Devaraja Police station for allegedly insulting Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (by terming him 'Somaari Sidda') in his statement to media during Hanuman Jayanti celebrations in Hunsur town.

The complaint against Pratap Simha was lodged by Mysuru district Congress committee (rural) President B J Vijaykumar.

In the complaint, Vijaykumar also complained about Pratap Simha challenging the CM in public to debate on his contributions to Mysuru city and district.

He also complained that the MP had made false allegation by accusing the CM of inflicting hatred between different communities.