<p>Athani: Belagavi District Central Cooperative (BDCC) Bank employees’ union president Ningappa Karennavar was reportedly assaulted by bank director and Congress MLA Laxman Savadi, his son Chidanand and a supporter Srikant Algur, when he had been to the lawmaker’s house to discuss about problems in the union, on Saturday.</p>.<p>Karennavar accused Chidanand of assaulting him till he bled and abusing him in foul language.</p>.<p>The union president said he, along with Basavaraj Kamatgi, a colleague, had been to Savadi’s house.</p>.<p>“As they abused Kamatgi in foul language, I intervened. Then, Chidanand, along with over 15 persons, assaulted me and those accompanying me. They were angry as their relative Shankar Nandeshwar was transferred from the bank’s Athani branch to Belagavi branch and blamed me for it”.</p>.<p>He said he had good relations with the Jarkiholi family and suspected that this may have led to the assault. “My life is under threat from Savadi,” Karennavar said.</p>.<p>The union president was given first aid at the community health centre in the town and shifted to a private hospital in Belagavi for treatment.</p>.<p>“Some employees complained that the union president had been demanding money from them. I asked them not to bring the matter to me and that they should resolve it among themselves,” Savadi said.</p>.<p>“When Karennavar and others went out, Srikant Algur questioned them for bringing the issue to me. He was abused and casteist remarks were made against him. This led to a tussle between the two groups. We are in no way responsible for the incident. It appears that some political leaders have conspired against me and it is natural in politics. Investigations will bring out the truth,” the legislator said.</p>