Congress opposes Ram to please its vote bank, says Union Minister Shobha

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje accused the grand old party of playing minority-appeasement politics over the Ram Mandir issue.
Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, Karandlaje said, “The Congress is opposing Ram Mandir because of the fear of losing support from Muslim vote bank. The people of the country have lost faith in the Congress. The party, which was in power for several decades, opposed constructiion of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya to appease its Muslim vote bank. The Congress is under the impression that they would win only with minority votes.”
The Union minister was speaking after offering prayers at Anjanadri Hill, the abode of Lord Hanuman, for the success of ‘pran prathishtha’ at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.
“The Congress leaders, who resort to temple-hopping during elections, are playing politics on the Ram Mandir event. They call Ram a fictional character. A few blind devotees even go a step further, calling Siddaramaiah himself as Ram,” she mocked.
The minister hailed PM Modi for making Ram Mandir a reality.
She called people to join hands with Modi in his nation-building mission.