Congress' Pathan wins Shiggaon Assembly bypoll in Karnataka, defeats ex-CM Bommai's son

<p>Bengaluru: Congress' Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan on Saturday won the Shiggaon Assembly segment in Karnataka by defeating former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's son Bharath Bommai by a margin of 13,448 votes in the by-poll.</p><p>Pathan, who faced defeat against BJP's Basavaraj Bommai in the 2023 Assembly polls, secured 1,00,756 votes, while Bharth got 87,308 votes.</p><p>The bypoll was held on November 13 and the results were announced today.</p>.<p>Bypoll for the Shiggaon Assembly segment was necessitated, as the seat fell vacant following the election of Basavaraj Bommai to Lok Sabha in May elections.</p><p>Initially, former MLA Syed Azeempeer Khadri, a Congress' ticket aspirant, had raised a banner of revolt by filing his nomination as an independent, but later withdrew after intervention by party leadership.</p><p>For Baharath Bommai, this was his first electoral battle. He is the third generation from the Bommai family in electoral politics. Both his father and grandfather (S R Bommai) have served as Karnataka's chief ministers in the past.</p><p>Basavaraj Bommai had represented Shiggaon segment four times. He had won 2023 Assembly polls by a margin of 35,978 votes, securing 1,00,016 votes. </p>