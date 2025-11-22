<p>New Delhi: Dismissing the news that Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar is touch with the BJP, the party state president B Y Vijayendra Saturday said that the BJP is not interested in the Congress internal affairs. </p><p>"Some Congress leaders are spreading fake news that Shivakumar is in touch with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. There is no truth in such news. Both Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar are busy in power tussle instead of people's welfare, " Vijayendra told reporters here. </p><p>"We are not interested in Congress government issue. The government will collapse on its own," he said. </p>.'BJP loyalists will form new party if BY Vijayendra is not replaced': Basanagouda Patil Yatnal.<p>The administration in Karnataka collapsed due to an internal fight between the CM and the DCM. Thrice in every month, the DCM was in Delhi to lobby with the party's top brass. Had he made a similar visit to North Karnataka especially for the Tunga- Bhadra dam site, where farmers were suffering due to not getting water, would be helpful to address their problems. </p><p>The people of the state are waiting for the term of the Congress government to end. Ever since this government came to power, inflation has become very high due to the price rise, he said. </p><p>To a question on the new BJP state president appointment, he said "At present I am working as the president. Despite, facing criticisms, I am working hard to take everyone along. "</p>