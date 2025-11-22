Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Congress spreading fake news, Shivakumar not in touch with Amit Shah: BJP's Vijayendra

"We are not interested in Congress government issue. The government will collapse on its own," Vijayendra said.
Last Updated : 22 November 2025, 14:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 November 2025, 14:24 IST
Karnataka NewsDK ShivakumarVijayendra

Follow us on :

Follow Us