Congress trying brought in the job reservation bill to divert attention: Kumaraswamy 

New Delhi: Union Steel Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday said the Congress government took a decision to bring a bill to seek reservation in private companies job to Kannadigas to divert public attention from MUDA and Valmiki Corporation scams.
Addressing press conference, he said that the Siddaramaiah headed government lost public faith due to big scams came out for the past few days. To divert the attention, the state government indulging in various tactics.
"If the government so serious about providing jobs to Kannadigas, when the Chief Minister withdraw his decision and deleted his posting on social media. By withdrawing the decision, the Congress government again betrayed Kannadigas, " Kumaraswamy said.
Before announcing job reservation, the state government should have make preparation by holding discussion with industry. Without holding any discussion with IT sector, how can government took decision and make U turn afterwards, he said.
Criticising the state ministers holding press conference attacking ED probe against funds transfer in Valmiki Corporation, the Minister said the state government is worried about bigger scam will come out soon.
Published 19 July 2024, 00:57 IST