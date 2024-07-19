Congress trying brought in the job reservation bill to divert attention: Kumaraswamy 

"If the government so serious about providing jobs to Kannadigas, when the Chief Minister withdraw his decision and deleted his posting on social media. By withdrawing the decision, the Congress government again betrayed Kannadigas, " Kumaraswamy said.

Before announcing job reservation, the state government should have make preparation by holding discussion with industry. Without holding any discussion with IT sector, how can government took decision and make U turn afterwards, he said.

Criticising the state ministers holding press conference attacking ED probe against funds transfer in Valmiki Corporation, the Minister said the state government is worried about bigger scam will come out soon.