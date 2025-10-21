<p>As rumoured, OnePlus has announced to launch the company's new <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/october-2025-smartphone-lineup-major-launches-upgrades-and-whats-new-this-month-3754445">Android flagship phone OnePlus 15</a>, later this month.</p><p>Taking to social media platform <a href="https://m.weibo.cn/status/5222660679666546">Weibo</a> (Chinese equivalent of X ), OnePlus has revealed that it will unveil its next-generation phone, OnePlus 15, at 7:00 pm local time (4:30 pm IST) on October 27.</p><p>So far, the company has confirmed that the OnePlus 15 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. It is a 3nm class 64-bit octa-core Oryon silicon.</p>.Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5: Key features you should know about Qualcomm's latest silicon for mobiles.<p>With a record peak clock speed of 4.6 GHz, it promises 20 per cent improvement in performance and 35 per cent better power efficiency. This means the devices will be able to deliver one hour and 48 minutes of additional gaming playtime on a phone compared to the previous chipset.</p><p>With the latest Adreno GPU, it promises to deliver 23 per cent improved performance, 20 per cent better power efficiency, and 25 per cent improved Ray Tracing to deliver an immersive gaming experience on smartphones.</p>.<p>Also, there will be special 'Sand Storm' variant of the OnePlus 15. It will come with aero-space grade nano ceramic metal-based alloy, which is touted to be 134 per cent sturdier than titanium, 223 per cent harder than stainless steel and 344 per cent better than aluminium. It will be the most durable OnePlus phone to date.</p><p>The device is expected to feature a 6.82-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate, 12GB/16GB RAM, 256GB/512GB storage, Android 16-based OxygenOS 16, a 50MP triple camera module on the back, a 32MP front camera and a big 7,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging.</p><p>Besides OnePlus 15, the company is expected to launch another phone Ace 6 series. It will have similar design, but with watered down specification.</p><p>Like the previous iterations, the OnePlus 15 will be first available in China and later in global markets, including in India. Usually, the company brings its premium in January at the start of the new year, but this time, we may expect OnePlus to bring the phone to India before the end of December 2025. </p>.OnePlus Nord 5 review: Pretty solid phone.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>