<p>Mangaluru: MLC Prathapsimha Nayak accused the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress </a>government of deliberately creating controversy over the Governor’s conduct during the joint session of the Legislature to divert attention from pressing public issues and conceal its administrative failures.</p><p>Addressing the mediapersons, Nayak alleged that the ruling party showed little interest in meaningful discussion on matters concerning the state and instead chose to politicise the Governor’s address. He claimed that making allegations against the Governor during the joint Assembly session amounted to disrespect for constitutional norms.</p>.Do states need governors? Karnataka row revives debate on relevance of Raj Bhavan.<p>The MLC further alleged that the address prepared for the Governor contained criticism of the Central government from the second to the twelfth paragraphs, rather than outlining the state government’s achievements at the outset, as is customary. He also claimed that certain terms in the speech were deliberately altered, citing references allegedly changed from “RAM G” to “GRAM G”, which he said reflected political intent.</p><p>Defending the Governor, Nayak said he had acted strictly within the constitutional framework by reading only the first and last paragraphs of the address while omitting the objectionable portions. </p><p>The MLC also criticised Congress leaders BK Hariprasad and S Ravi for their conduct during the joint session, alleging that they behaved in an unruly manner. Such behaviour, he said, reflected poorly on the ruling party and showed disregard for constitutional decorum.</p><p>Challenging Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the MLC said that if the government believed the Governor had acted improperly, it should seek legal remedy through the courts.</p><p>He also demanded the resignation of Excise Minister RB Thimmapur over alleged irregularities in his department. He further called for an inquiry into the tearing of B K Hariprasad’s clothes during the incident, alleging that it may have been done deliberately. He said a letter seeking the suspension of the legislators involved had been submitted to the Speaker and referred to the Ethics Committee.</p>