Congress will come to power next term too, says Dr G Parameshwar

<p>Mysuru: Home Minister Dr <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/g-parameshwara">G Parameshwar</a> clarified an earlier statement made by him on the unpredictability of political future saying that he only meant the party president in the state may change. Thus, he also asked them to build the party office building in Mysuru at the earliest. </p><p>"Prior to that statement I had said that the BJP is trying to topple the State Government but that is not possible. Congress will come to power in the next term also," he said. </p><p>He was speaking to press in Mysuru on Friday. </p> .<p>Dr G Parameshwar said that, "It is Party's internal matter to ask for a progress report of each department. I have also submitted a report card related to my department. I do not know anything about the cabinet reshuffle," he said. </p><p>When asked about the disciplinary action taken against Zameer Ahmed Khan, he said, "Party committee which handles disciplinary measures will handle that. The party president must answer why there was delay in this regard," he said. </p><p>Home Minister G Parameshwar, said that, Congress will win in the by-election of all three assembly constituencies in the state. The results will be surprisingly good. </p><p>"I.N.D.I.A. will come to power in Maharashtra. Exit polls by two institutions are in our favor. Yet results will not depend on that," he said. </p>